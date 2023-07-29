My inspiration comes from lasting value, appeal of gold, says Jibril, expert jeweller

Jeweller, Jibril Suleiman, has said his inspiration comes from recognising the lasting value and appeal of gold.

Suleiman, the visionary entrepreneur behind JIBSGOLD, said this while stressing the need to ensure customers’ trust alongside elegance, especially first-time buyers.

He said: “My inspiration to start JIBSGOLD came from recognising the lasting value and appeal of gold jewelry,

“I wanted to provide our customers with an extraordinary experience, where they could embrace elegance and simultaneously invest in precious treasures.”

He added that with a passion for business administration and management, he embarked on a journey to redefine elegance and integrity in the jewelry industry, berthing a distinguished jewelry brand that has captivated the hearts of luxury shoppers, celebrities, and discerning individuals across Nigeria.

Originally from Zamfara state but born and raised in Lagos, Jibril Suleiman’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore the world of jewelry, with a special fascination for the timeless allure of gold and diamonds.

Armed with an HND in business administration and management from Yaba College of Technology, he envisioned creating a brand that not only celebrated elegance but also emphasised the importance of trust and authenticity.

JIBSGOLD, under Jibril’s adept leadership, has swiftly become a leading destination for those seeking genuine gold and diamond jewelry that stands the test of time.

At the heart of JIBSGOLD’s philosophy lies honesty and integrity, he stressed.

“We are dedicated to offering our customers an unparalleled level of trust, ensuring that each piece of jewelry exudes authenticity and craftsmanship.

“To address the concerns of first-time buyers, JIBSGOLD employs innovative testing techniques, using nitric acid and hydrochloric acid to verify the genuineness of gold and predidium multi testers for diamonds. This commitment to transparency has won the trust of over 100 satisfied customers in Nigeria,” he boasted.

Despite challenges posed by fluctuating exchange rates and the impact on imported items, Jibril remains steadfast in his pursuit of excellence: “Our mission at JIBSGOLD is to provide an enchanting jewelry experience backed by trust and authenticity,” he emphasizes.

“While external factors may pose challenges, our dedication to delivering the finest jewelry remains unwavering.”

With Jibril Suleiman’s unwavering commitment to timeless elegance and trust, JIBSGOLD continues to shine as a beacon of authenticity in the jewelry industry. As gold remains a valuable asset, Jibril’s vision to empower customers with genuine luxury echoes through every exquisite creation.

“At JIBSGOLD, our mission is to provide our customers with an enchanting jewelry experience backed by trust and authenticity. With each piece of jewelry, we celebrate the timeless allure of gold and diamonds, inviting our customers to embrace genuine luxury,” Jibril Suleiman enthused.