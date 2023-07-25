My goal is to combat energy poverty, says entrepreneur, Flora Oluwole

Flora Oluwole, Lagos-based entrepreneur, has said energy is a necessity and not luxury, which is why her mission is to fight energy poverty by making it available to Nigerians that can afford it.

Oluwole, the Founder and CEO of Zonnergy Limited, stressed that she was on a mission to democratise access to renewable energy in Nigeria.

In a statement, she said the mission has been her driving force in steering the company’s initiative to harness the sun’s abundant energy for everyone — from high-end industrial uses to smaller household installations.

“I believe energy isn’t a luxury but an essential need,” Flora explained.

“So my current goal is to make electricity available to those that can’t afford it.”

The statement added that her passion for renewable energy sparked in secondary school during an industrial attachment at a solar and inverter installation company.

“This interest took root and grew throughout her time studying electrical/electronics engineering, shaping her into a specialist in her field. Zonnergy Limited is the fruit of almost a decade of planning and preparation. With a team of expert engineers and professional staff, the company is affiliated with J-Jireh Engineering Company and provides solar and inverter installations as part of a wider go-green movement.

“Among their latest initiatives is the creation of a new product, a solar generator,” it added.

Explaning how the initiative works, Flora said: “It’s going to be like an inverter with inbuilt batteries and also like a supplementary power bank for the home. That way, people can afford solar inverters for as low as N300,000 and less.”

She revealed that this product would be unveiled within the next two weeks.

On running a business in a male-dominated Flora admitted: “One of the challenges I faced in the early period of the business was finding appropriate staff that also share the value of the company.”

However, she remained resolute, firm in her conviction that challenges only serve to strengthen entrepreneurs.

Her advice for aspiring professionals in her field is simple: “You have to love what you do.” Flora believes that work should be an extension of one’s passions. “Consistency in whatever you do is always the answer, be it reading, researching, or applying. Practice till you’re perfect.”

Flora’s philosophy extends beyond her work. She encourages young professionals not to let salary dictate their career choices but to prioritise gaining knowledge and value from their experiences.

As for the future, she believes lithium batteries (LiFeP04) could play a significant role: “Lithium-ion (LiFeP04) batteries are compact and yet they are deep cycle batteries. They have the capacity to last for about 15 years and more. Though not cheap, but it’s a value for money and a product we all should look out for and adopt. I always say lithium ion battery is the future of batteries.”

It’s clear that with leaders like Flora, the future of renewable energy in Nigeria, and perhaps Africa as a whole, is looking bright.