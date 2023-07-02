My father’s disciplinary approach contributed to my success, says Afe-Babalola

A legal practitioner, Mr Tunde Afe-Babalola, SAN, says his father’s disciplinary approach contributed tremendously to his success in his endeavour.

Tunde, son of the legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, made this known on Sunday in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja



The lawyer, who recalled that his father would be celebrating his 60th anniversary of his call to Bar on July 9, said the legal giant’s attributes had helped him to grow in the profession.



“My father’s attributes include hard work, dedication, generosity, sacrifice, resilience, trust, fear of God, love for mankind, etc.



“These same attributes which he has, are the same things that have helped me over the years.



“Really, the way he disciplined us contributed tremendously to my success today.



“Victor Devlin said, ‘Listen, there is no way any true man is going to let children live around him in his home and not discipline and teach, fight and mould them until they know all he knows. His goal is to make them better than he is. Being their friend is a distant second to this.”



“Barack Obama said, ‘Someone once said that every man is trying to live up to his father’s expectations or make up for their father’s mistakes….’



“In his case, I emulate his great attributes and wonderful achievements,” he said.



He described his father as a simple man despite all the international awards and achievements.

“He is a loving, generous and supportive father,” he added.



Afe-Babalola said his father’s genuine love for the people and the desire to positively impact the society kept him going in the legal profession.



“Absolutely, he is my mentor and I am what I am today because of the Grace of God and my father. I cannot pray for a better father,” he said.



He congratulated his father on his 60 years of law practice.



“Dad, you are a winner, a goal getter and a worthy example to all of us. Indeed, we are so proud of having you among us over these 60 years in the legal profession.



“Your dedication to work is beyond admiration. Having produced innumerable SANs, several judges up to the appellate levels, several Attorney Generals at the federal and state levels, leaders of industry, etc.



“We pray that God will give you many more years of sound health and further impactful contribution to the legal profession worldwide,” he said.