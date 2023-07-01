My family funded Abiodun’s campaign in 2019 – Adebutu

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

The Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, has described Governor Dapo Abiodun as an “ingrate” who is looking for someone to blame for his abysmal performance.

Adebutu, in a statement, he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, thanked the people of the state for voting massively for his candidacy and rejecting the anti-people government of the incumbent governor.

He called on the governor to come to terms with the reality that the people of Ogun state are frustrated by his misrule.

“While the governor is yet to recover from the Tsunami that hit him across Ogun State and looking for who to blame for his predicament, he has not realised that he doesn’t need a stargazer to know that his anti-people and standoffish disposition, below par performance amongst others, are part of the reasons for his obvious failure at home and across Ogun State.

“This is a Governor who remained deliberately incommunicado to his people for three years, and only woke up on line at the last minute preceding the election period, using the state resources to entice the people,while statutory responsibilities remain largely unattended to.”

Adebutu, while speaking on the allegation that his family paid the former governor of the State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel for support, dismissed the insinuation as ridiculous, rather, he asserted that the family has been supporting Governor Abiodun’s political activities since 2019 with funds.

“Instead of acknowledging the fact that his rejection for 2nd term by the electorate was borne out of his very poor and abysmal performance, the ingrate of a governor is absurdly looking everywhere and for someone to blame for his failure to an extent of impertinently denigrating a former Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel Fnse Faeng (OGD) who actively ensured his first term victory.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Adebutu family did not give any funds to the said former governor who we believe is a very rich man in his own right. It is a fact not fiction that before he ventured into politics, he was reputed to be one of the richest in his generation. To think a dime was given to such dignified personality, could only exist in the warped imagination of the perpetrators of the ugly rumour.

“How callous and ungrateful can someone be to his benefactors. The same OGD for the sake of Remo-Land favoured him over me in 2019, by rallying his entire political forces behind him when it was obvious Kunle Akinlade – the APM Governorship Candidate was going to defeat him. Ditto my Dad- Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu CFR- Odole Oodua of the Source who willingly gave hundreds of millions naira in 2019 to both our political structures, because he regards both of us as his sons from the same Iperu Town. Furthermore, Odole continued to support his Government with huge donation during COVID-19 pandemic and several other projects in the State. I am sure Mr Governor will not deny this How has he acknowledged or appreciated these gestures?”

He advised Governor Abiodun to stop the needless desperation to remain in office at all cost.

“Ogun State people are very sophisticated and can read between the lines. They have been able to discern the desperation to remain in office at all cost,ostensibly to cover up maladministration and financial recklessness in the last four years in the Governance of our dear State.”