My clothing line celebrates pop culture – DJ Flava

By Ayo Onikoyi

Azeez Jagun a.k.a DJ Flava is not always behind the wheel of steel strutting his stuff. He is also an accomplished fashion designer who embodies his love for music in his fashion brand.

According to him, his love for music defines his life and so is fine with which he has made as much a good name as in music.

Introducing himself in a chat with our reporter, he said, “I’m an international multi-genre DJ with many years of experience. I have played around the world in about 25 countries so far experiencing great culture and humanity. I also have a clothing line that celebrates pop culture with an inclusion of themed street-style. Music and the fashion business really fascinated me throughout my school days in Nigeria and it kept me motivated.”

DJ Flava, who is currently based in Dubai has made his mark in the music landscape for close to a decade and said he launched his clothing line 8 years ago. He describes himself as an international disc jockey because he has travelled far and wide, displaying his craft to the delight of audiences across the world.

“I host and play from time to time at diverse clubs in Dubai, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Turkey, Georgia, Cyprus, Mozambique and the list goes on,” he said.

For him, music and fashion go hand-in-hand and this is the essence that has underscored his very existence and uniqueness.