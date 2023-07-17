My appointments would be a mix of young, old, average — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that his appointments that are coming would be a mix of the young, average and the old.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service in honour of his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, at St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Oborevwori said his

administration would be fair and just in appointments and distribution of projects.

“The appointments are coming and it will be a mix of both the young, average and the old. God is leading us, nobody is directing this administration. We will do the right thing for our people at the right time,” he said.

Noting that he overcame so many challenges to become Governor, he

said: “I am happy to be here to join my friend and brother, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine to give thanks to God for our successful inauguration as Governor and Deputy and for all our victories at the election and in the courts.

“We have come to thank God for finding us worthy to serve at this time in the history of our dear State.

“Onyeme and I are products of God’s mercy and grace. We will continue to give God thanks for giving us the opportunity to lead Delta State at this time despite several challenges, which we overcame by God’s grace.

“Thanking God is very important and that is why we will continue to appreciate the hand of God upon our lives and State.’

Urging Deltans to continue to pray for him to enable him deliver on his campaign promises, them Governor said: “Sir Monday Onyeme, I am happy I chose you to be my Deputy but it is indeed God that chose you and by the grace of God, we will work together to deliver on our M.O.R.E Agenda.”

Bishop of Ika Diocese and Supervising Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Godfrey Ekpenisi

urged leaders to seek wisdom, promote excellence, show love to the people, and honour God throughout their tenures.

He congratulated Onyeme on their emergence as Deputy Governor of the State.