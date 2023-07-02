My administration will boost cultural sector – Gov. Bago

Gov. Bago

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger state has assured the people that his administration would harness and develop the cultural sector in the state.

Bago gave the assurance when he declared opened the annual Sallah Durbar of the Nupe Kingdom, called Bariki, at the Wadata Palace, Bida, to culminate 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Bida, Niger.

The governor, who advocated the need to promote cultural heritage not just within the state but also to project it positively to the world, maintained that priority attention would be given to tourism and culture.

“In our development agenda, we made tourism a very cardinal point, and our being here today is to reassure Nigerlites that our culture will reign supreme in the world. We will encourage tourism and other cultural activities,” he stated.

Bago also promised to rebrand the Nupe Kingdom in line with his urban renewal policy, while ensuring the fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people especially as it concerns security.

“And portable drinking water, quality education, good healthcare system, tourism and culture, among others,” he said.

While recognising the agricultural potentials that abound in the state, Bago called on Nigerlites to embrace agriculture for self reliance and food security.

The governor however reminded the people of his administration’s resolve to implement developmental policies and programmes that might be tough and painful to some.

He therefore enjoined those that would be affected to consider them as their contribution to the society.

“Some of our policies may be tough and painful but to those that may be affected should take it as contribution to mother and father land,” he urged.

Bago congratulated the Etsu Nupe and appealed for continous prayer for his administration to succeed.

On his part, the Estu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, explained that Bariki is part of the Sallah celebrations which allow the people to display their rich cultural heritage.

He described Bida as one of the 46 cultural cities in the world, explaining that the rich cultural heritage of the city has afforded its people the opportunity to travel to South Korea and South Africa to showcase their rich culture.

The Etsu Nupe called on his subjects to continue to be loyal and law-abiding for development to thrive.

He assured that the emirate and the traditional institution would collaborate with the state government to ensure that tourism is promoted in the state and beyond.

He called on Nigerlites to support the present administration in delivering its mandate which, he said, would ensure sustainable growth and development in the state.

Cultural performance and display by different traditional musicians, hunters, masquerades and colourful horse ride featured at the event.

Sallah Durbar is a traditional event celebrated in many parts of Nigeria during Islamic festivals, particularly during Eid-el-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha, and celebrated in Bida Emirate five days after each of the Sallah celebration.

It is a colourful and vibrant display of rich cultural heritage, where horse riders dressed in traditional costume parade through the streets, showcasing their equestrian skills and participating in various festivities.

This year’s Sallah Durbar was attended by Bago and his deputy, as well as chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and visitors.

The presence of these political figures at the event underscored the significance of the celebration and demonstrated their support for cultural heritage in the state.