Mutual Funds investment rises 33.1% to N1.87 trn in H1’23

By Peter Egwuatu

Total value of investment in mutual funds rose year-on-year, YoY by 33.1% to N1.87 trillion in the half year ended June 2023, H1’23 from N1.41 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, H1’22.

The increase is driven by the high interest rate on fixed income instruments and the upward performance of the stock market, as well as increased awareness on benefits of mutual funds.

Mutual Funds are professionally managed funds by asset management firms that pool funds from a group of people that are in low, medium and high classes and invest their money in venture capital, portfolio of stocks, bonds and other securities.

Reacting on the growth in Mutual Funds, Michael Oyebola, the Chief Executive Officer, MoneyCounsellors said: “The Nigerian mutual fund landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, transforming into a vibrant and accessible investment platform for both retail and institutional investors.

Mutual funds pool money from various investors and invest in a diversified portfolio of securities, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the financial markets without needing extensive knowledge or experience. The substantial growth in the mutual fund industry can be attributed to various factors; including some level of increased financial literacy among the population as well as the ongoing bull market have also encouraged investors to seek higher returns through mutual fund investments.”

Victor Chiazor, Head of Research and Investment at FSL Securities Limited, said: “The major reason any investment is made by organisations or individuals is for return on investment (ROI). Once yields on any investment drops, the rationale thing for any investor to do is to search for higher yielding assets and rebalance their portfolio.

So this is why major investors are moving to mutual funds due to the high yield and considering the rising inflation when compared to other investments in the financial markets.”