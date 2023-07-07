Mutfwang commits to reinvigorating Plateau Varsity

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated his desire to reinvigorate the State University, Bokkos to enable it compete favorable with its contemporaries within and outside the country.

Mutfwang according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, made the commitment on Thursday when the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Professor Obiora Ike led the Management team of the institution on a courtesy call to him at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The Governor who expressed his passion for education, said he will not only ensure the continued existence of Plateau State University but see that it becomes a centre of academic excellence in the country and appreciated the Pro-Chancellor for the selfless service he has rendered to Plateau State as well as the value he has added to the Plateau State University by connecting the institution to the global society.

He stressed that “Education is not something we should emphasize because it would have been a tragedy if Plateau State University was not up and running. One of the biggest assets we have on the Plateau is the human asset and I believe that there is no better place to train human capital than in the ivory tower. Therefore, it has become incumbent on us to ensure that Plateau State University does not only exist but that it is supported in any way we can to become a centre of excellence.

“I share the passion and commitment towards education and I don’t want us to have a University just for the sake of it. It should be able to compete with its peers across the globe. To this end, whenever I have reason to interact with top Government functionaries, and foreign diplomats, I have also taken it as a duty to promote Plateau State University.”

Recall that recently, the Governor revealed that the State Government and the Republic of Bulgaria have had plans to foster a partnership that would enhance investments in the different areas of the State economy, especially in agriculture, Information and Communications Technology, ICT, education and infrastructural development.

The agreement was reached when the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Yankovic Yordanov paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

where the Governor stated, “… We have Plateau State University, Bokkos, we will be glad to have the opportunity to collaborate with foreign investors, particularly on technical education and ICT. We want to know if we can send some of our lecturers to Bulgaria for further studies to enable them to add to our manpower…”

The Governor added, “I will constitute myself into the Chief Advocate of the progress of Plateau State University. We came in with a lot of constraints on ground. I tell people that I am not a politician but I am into politics and therefore, when I make statements, I don’t make them out of politics. I speak the reality on ground and one of the realities we found on ground was that we have a huge liability. Therefore, the focus of this administration is on wealth creation so that we can lift our people out of poverty because if we do not find a way of increasing the capacity of government to generate revenue, all the requests you have made will become a mirage…”

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Obiora Ike congratulated Governor Mutfwang for his victory at the poll and

described him as a God-fearing man whose decisions are divinely inspired.

He disclosed that the Plateau State University has not received subvention in the last five months, yet due to patriotism and loyalty to the State, the staff refused to join the civil servants who are currently on strike.

He solicited for more support to the institution.