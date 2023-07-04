MUSWEN condemns Osogbo Eid day imbroglio

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has condemned the Sallah Day incident that nearly marred the Eid-el Kabir prayers at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground.

In a statement in Ibadan at the weekend, the President of the organisation, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, described the incident as a regrettable attempt to import dirty politicking to a sacred religious arena.

There were reports of near clashes between the aides of the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and supporters of the immediate past Senator of the Osun Central Senatorial District, Ajibola Bashiru, over seating arrangement at the Osogbo Eid Praying Ground, an incident that nearly disrupted the two-rakaat Eid prayers before order was eventually restored in the highly charged arena.

The MUSWEN leader lamented that a matter that could have been easily and amicably settled by the two parties was allowed to degenerate into such needless chaos on a sacred day that is globally set aside to glorify Almighty Allah for His Favours and Mercies on mankind.

Alhaji Oladejo pointed out that the incident has amplified the regrettable abyss into which political intolerance has thrown the country, polarising even Muslims who are supposed to always uphold the mantra of the universal brotherhood of mankind, as enjoined by Almighty Allah and exemplified by His reverred Messenger, Prophet Muhammed.

While calling on politicians to always exercise restraint and draw a line of distinction between purely religious obligations and crass politicking, MUSWEN urged the feuding parties to sheath their swords and cultivate the habit of working together for the benefit of the citizens and the Muslim Ummah in particular, especially now that electioneering politicking is no longer in the horizon.

It also commended Osogbo Muslim leaders that were present at the Eid Ground, especially the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Khamis ‘Tunde Badmus, for their prompt intervention that prevented further degeneration of the untoward incident.