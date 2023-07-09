Musical platform, Yivera set to empower Nigerian musicians

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a revolutionary move to support the Nigerian music industry, a group of young visionaries has created Yivera, a digital distribution, licensing, and publishing platform.

This innovative platform aims to provide the technology infrastructure and solutions necessary for digital music monetization and royalty recovery.

The brainchild of Mr. Perry Martins, the CEO of Gotright Innovations Ltd, Yivera was born out of a genuine concern for the future of Nigeria’s music creative acts. Having previously run a successful music blog for over 15 years, Martins witnessed numerous artists resorting to releasing their music for free download online, thinking it was the only way to gain exposure.

Unfortunately, those who ventured to release their music on international platforms encountered difficulties in payment processing, often struggling to pay or receive their hard-earned money. This was primarily due to the reliance on payment processors such as PayPal that are not readily available in Nigeria.

Yivera was created to address these challenges head-on. The platform focuses on global distribution to popular platforms including iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Boomplay, AudioMack, and over 150 others. Additionally, Yivera enables local payment processing, ensuring that artists can receive their earnings through available Nigerian payment systems and mobile money platforms.

One of Yivera’s key features is its robust accounting and analytics module, providing artists with invaluable insights into the market performance of their music catalogue. With this all-in-one music business tool, users can conveniently manage their music career, track royalties, and monitor revenue streams.

Looking towards the future, Yivera plans to expand its offerings to include upfront royalties and digital marketing tools, further empowering artists and allowing them to tap into exciting growth opportunities.

Yivera welcomes all artists to join the platform and start monetizing their music. By visiting Yivera.com, artists can sign up easily and take advantage of this game-changing platform that prides itself on supporting the flourishing Nigerian music scene.

With Yivera, Nigerian musicians can finally take control of their music, reach a global audience, and maximize their earnings. Embrace Yivera and let your music thrive in the digital age