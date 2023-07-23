Music, business are like siblings to me – Kenebukky

By Gabriel Olawale

Olubukola Kenebukky Akinbode, is a multi-talented gospel artist and entrepreneur, she has made significant impact in the music industry through her talent, profound ministry in songs, and successful business ventures. With a diverse range of skills and experiences.

Kenebukky has become a respected figure who embodies dedication, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Parallel to her music career, Olubukola has ventured into entrepreneurship with remarkable success. Recognizing the importance of diversifying her talents and income streams, she has established herself as a savvy entrepreneur in the gospel music industry.

In this interview, Kenebukky shared her experience in combining entrepreneurship with music, “Nigeria is a tough place to do business, so you must be ready for what is ahead and weather the storm when the wind blows because it will blow.

“My experience as an entrepreneur has been quite tasking. Have had my fair share like every other business owner in Nigeria. I have experienced losses and profits, I have had my down times and some exciting times too. It has been a roller coaster and I choose not to give up.

“Music and business are like siblings to me. I can’t leave one for the other even though music is my first love. So combining both isn’t a problem at all especially since am not working for anyone.”

Recognized for her exceptional musical abilities, Kenebukky has captivated audiences around the world with her anointed voice and inspiring performances. Her gospel songs, filled with heartfelt lyrics and inspirational messages, have touched the lives of many believers. Whether leading worship, singing in solo performances, or collaborating with other renowned musicians, Kenebukky delivers spiritual awakening through her soul-stirring melodies.

“My mandate is to win souls through song ministration. I will also like to adomish both upcoming and established artists to remain focused and steadfast.”

With her vast experience in the music industry, Kenebukky has also worked as a backup vocalist, notably supporting a renowned saxophonist, Bjsax, during various performances. This offered her valuable opportunities to refine her craft while sharing the stage with esteemed musicians, thus further raising her profile as a versatile artist.

Through her entrepreneurial ventures, Kenebukky has demonstrated an ability to think creatively, adapt to changing market dynamics, and build strong relationships with collaborators.

Over her career, Kenebukky has released several EPs that have received critical acclaim and enthusiastic support from her growing fan base. Her recordings not only showcase her musical originality but also highlights her commitment to weaving spiritual and uplifting themes into his music.

Kenebukky is not just a gospel artist but also a remarkable entrepreneur, showcasing her versatility and dedication in every endeavor. Her ministry in songs has resonated with countless individuals, while her entrepreneurial ventures have demonstrated her business acumen and adaptability.

Kenebukky’s journey is a testament to her commitment to using her God-given talents to bring hope, encouragement, and inspiration to people all over the world. As she continues to build bridges between music and entrepreneurship, Olubukola represents the epitome of a multi-talented gospel artist and an influential figure in the industry.