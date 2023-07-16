Music: Anything is possible with passion, hard word – Wilson

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian-born US-based music producer, Wilson Joel, is making waves in the music industry, and his story is one of hard work, dedication, and passion for music.

Wilson taught himself how to play the keyboard and learned music production from the late Johnson Davidson. He then relocated to South Africa, where his music career really took off. He worked for Universal Music and Sony BMG on a freelance basis, producing their artists.

In 2011, Wilson became the music director for House on the Rock Lagos, where he served for nine years. During his tenure, he provided music direction for the Experience Lagos, the biggest gospel concert in the world. The convener of the event is Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Upon stepping down as music director, making him the longest-serving music director of the church and the concert, Wilson moved to the United States in 2022, where he has since become a notable figure in the industry.

In 2023, Wilson became a member of the GRAMMYs Recording Academy Class of 2023. He is also the Ambassador for the World Culture Festival, which will be held in Washington DC this September and is endorsed and backed by the Mayor of Washington DC.

Wilson’s recent project was producing and composing his version of the Nigerian national anthem for the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which was performed by PRAIZ.

Wilson Joel has always been a musician with an edge, and he continues to make Nigeria proud. His story is an inspiration to aspiring musicians everywhere, showing that with hard work, dedication, and passion, anything is possible. We can’t wait to see what he does next.