MURIC director, Prof. Akintola retires from LASU after 39 years

Renowned scholar and Islamic rights activist in Nigeria, Prof. Lakin Akintola, has retired from the services of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, after spending 39 illustrious years in the institution.

Akintola, who is a Professor of Islamic Eschatology, today (Monday) clocked the age of 70, necessitating his retirement as an accomplished academic.

The don is popular in the country for his relentless agitations for Muslim rights, under the auspices of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which he founded.

In commemoration of his retirement, Akintola, on Sunday, unveiled his 429-page autobiography titled: “My Jihad: The Autobiography of an Islamic Eschatologist cum Human Rights Activist.”

The event was graced by an array of personalities including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; immediate past Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai; immediate past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami.

Other dignitaries expected are: Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, HRM, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi; Oniba of Iba, HRM, Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji, Chief Imam of Lagos State Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla; Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole; Mallam Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali, SAN (chairman); President, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and the hostess, Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The the event took place at the LTV 8, Ikeja, Lagos.

The ceremonies commenced with a review of the book by the Vice Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji.

Akintola joined the services of LASU in 1984, barely a year after the university was established by the late former Lagos State Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Muhammad stated.

The MURIC director started as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Full Professor. He had his inaugural lecture at LASU in 2018.

Speaking at the launch of an autobiography and retirement programme of Akintola, in Lagos on Sunday, the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, said that the culture of citizens-centred governance should be encouraged in the country, to drive even development.

El-Rufai said with the present political advancement of the country, any political mobilisation based on ethnic or religious leaning was bound to fail.

The former governor expressed delight in the tempo of religious activism of the celebrator with his MURIC organisation.

El-Rufai said that the crusader, through his preaching and bridge-building across the divide, was instrumental to the power shift from the North to the South in 2023.

He commended the celebrator for his vigour in the pursuit of uprightness and a just Nigerian society, praying that Allah would continue to grant him wisdom to do his work.

Meanwhile, the former Kaduna governor was awarded the symbol “Icon of Ariwa Intigrity” for his service to humanity.