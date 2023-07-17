Mu’azu-Olukosi seeks Tinubu, First Lady’s backing to replace Gbajabiamila

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Jamila Omobolanle Mu’azu-Olukosi, a female stalwart of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has declared her intention to contest for and represent Surulere Constituency 1 in Lagos State, at the House of Representatives.

Recall that the seat hitherto occupied by Femi Gbajabiamila became vacant recently when he got appointed as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Appealing to President Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi, to ensure she achieves success in her ambition, Mu’azu-Olukosi, in a press release made available to newsmen in Lagos on Monday, reminded the President of his promise to ensure that the female gender enjoys 35 percentage participation in his government at all levels.

She declared that securing the blessing of the party will be an affirmation of the President’s pledge.

According to her, it will also be a breakthrough for women against political marginalisation and also a liberation for the people to get quality and productive representation at the House of Representatives.

Mu’azu-Olukosi assured that her educational qualifications, professional experience as well as human and material capacities, were enough to help her represent her constituency efficiently.

A serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and progressive, she boasted of an excellent skill and capacity in managing human beings, having possessed a Master’s degree in Youth Development Studies from the Open University, England.

She has a Bachelor of Business and Human Resources Management from the University of Plymouth in England.