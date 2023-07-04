MPs accuse UK banks of excessive profiteering

The British lawmakers have accused high street banks of failing in their “social duty” to promote saving and instead engaging in “blatant profiteering” by continuing to provide meagre rates.

Members of the Commons Treasury Committee raised their concerns in a new round of letters to the chief executives of the United Kingdom’s four largest lenders, according to the Guardian UK.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) said the four largest lenders had failed to significantly increase returns on accounts that do not force customers to lock in cash, limit withdrawals or pay a monthly fee, despite the base interest rate rising to 5%.

According to the Guardian UK, the largest banks are offering rates of between 0.9% and 1.75% on instant access accounts.

It also said banks have continued to raise the charges on loans and mortgages on the back of the rising base rate, resulting in higher profits.

The Treasury committee said it was concerned that “customer inertia is being exploited” and that the banks risked falling foul of incoming City regulations that will compel them to explain their decision-making.

One of its members, the Labour MP Angela Eagle, said: “In the middle of a cost of living crisis, the high street banks are squeezing higher profits from their loyal savings customers.

“This blatant profiteering has been shocking, and it’s clear to me this behaviour is miles away from the incoming requirement for firms to treat their customers fairly and with respect.”

MPs are now challenging the big four bank bosses – Alison Rose of NatWest, which is still 38.6% owned by taxpayers, Charlie Nunn of Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays’ CS Venkatakrishnan and HSBC’s Colin Bell – to prove whether low savings rates are in line with incoming regulations.

The consumer duty rules, which come into effect at the end of July, will require all City firms including banks to explain pricing decisions, including how quickly they raise savings rates, and show they are acting in good faith and prioritising customer needs.

The committee’s chair, the Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin, said: “With interest rates on the rise and our constituents feeling squeezed by rising prices, it is only right that the UK’s biggest banks step up their measly easy access savings rates. The time for action is now.

“The biggest high street banks have a particularly important role to play in encouraging saving. Currently, they are failing on that social duty. We look forward to receiving answers to these important questions in due course.”

Bank CEOs were given the deadline of July 17 to respond to the committee’s letters. The MPs have also written to Nikhil Rathi, who leads the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The regulator has said it is already challenging firms over whether they are treating customers fairly when setting savings rates.