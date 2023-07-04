Mouth Disease: 4-year-old dies, 4 infected as FCTA confirms outbreak

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has confirmed the outbreak of diphtheria, a deadly disease, which has now claimed the life of a four-year-old boy out of five reported cases.

Director, of FCT Public Health Department, Sadiq Abdulrahman, who made the declaration, yesterday, in Abuja said information available to the department indicated that the disease was imported from neighbouring Niger State.

He disclosed that two weeks ago, the department was alerted to a possible outbreak of the disease in Dei-Dei, with eight suspected cases reported.

Abdulrahman added that the department immediately swung into action by activating its emergency response through which it collected samples for testing at the National Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, as well as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC, some of which came out positive.

He explained that the department was collaborating with neighbouring states to check further spread of the disease from contiguous states through border surveillance as he advised residents to take their personal hygiene seriously.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary, of Primary Health Care Board, Ishaq Vatsa, said diphtheria was caused by bacteria which signs include fever, running nose, and difficulty in breathing and can be transmitted through sneezing, droplets, coughing and contact with contaminated persons.

Vatsa advised residents to visit the over 400 vaccine outlets across the territory to get vaccinated against the disease.