Mount shows glimpses as youthful Man United secure 2-0 win against Leeds

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have secured a 2-0 win over newly relegated Leeds United in their pre-season opener played in front of a sell-out crowd at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

Summer signing, Mason Mount–who recently joined from rival club Chelsea–was not missing in action. He came close to scoring on his debut after a bold step for his best chance but the ball was mounted over the crossbar.

The star midfielder showed glimpses early in the first half when he gained possession high up the pitch before launching a brilliant chip, only to see the ball skim over the crossbar.

20-year-old Frenchman Noam Emeran opened the scoring for the Red Devils mid-way through the second half with a lovely finish. The composed youngstar broke the deadlock as he slotted the ball low–under the body of goalkeeper Dani van den Huevel.

Fellow youngstar, Joe Hugill doubled the lead on the 80th minute mark as he beat the offside trap to strike home with a fine first-time finish.

Analysis– Mason Mount shows glimpses as youthful United delivers win vs Leeds.

Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, (who captained the side) were among the senior players that featured in the game.

Manager Erik Ten Hag made 11 youthful changes in the second half after the game against their Championship rivals ended without either side registering a goal.

Manchester United went closest through Hannibal Mejbri who also defended well to keep his side in the game.

Kobbie Mainoo was impressive for Manchester United in the first half and was fouled a minute before the break when he drove forward. However, the resulting free kick, delivered by Mason Mount, couldn’t amount to anything.

Mason Mount started to show glimpses from the fifth minute when he whipped in a free kick but the Leeds players scrambled it clear for safety.

Mount also came close to scoring six minutes later when he stole the ball from Jeremiah Mullen and tried to chip goalkeeper Klaesson from 30 yards. The ball dipped too late and went over the bar.

This was immediately after the best chance of the first half where Kristoffer Klaesson made a great save from point blank range to stop Hannibal Mejbri form firing home.

Mason Mount also caught a lovely clipped ball in behind but the offside flag was raised after a tight call in the 16th minute.

Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill scored in the second half as a youthful United side delivered the 2-0 win against Leeds–who are set to play in the Championship, next season.

Man Utd are back in action on 19 July when they travel to Murrayfield to face Lyon in Edinburgh