Motorists groan as fuel prices jump in Ogun

Commercial bus

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Commercial and vehicular activities in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, were on Tuesday disrupted following the sudden increment in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N500 to between N580 and N617 per litre.

A check by Our Correspondent reveals that a litre of fuel was dispensed for N700 per litre by the Independent Marketers but Major Marketers who have the product dispensed at N580 per litre.

The sudden increase forced the inter-state transport fare to go up astronomically while intra – state transporters also charged more.

At one of the filling Stations in Ake, Opposite the local government secretariat, motorists were seen in queues lamenting the non-availability of the product despite its high price.

A taxi driver, Adetunji Olamide who was at the filling station said the timing for the increase was wrong, calling the government to look into the issue, most especially.

He said the government palliative may not have any impact on the masses.

Due to the current situation, very few vehicles, were on the streets in the capital city.

Consequently, taxi fares increased sharply from N100 to N200 and N240 per drop.

The situation was the subject of discussion by the people, who condemned, the situation.