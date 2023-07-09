Motor accident claims 3 lives, injures 4 in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A tragic motor accident in Dutse Baupma, Abuja has resulted in the death of three individuals and left four others critically injured, the FCT Police Command confirmed.

The accident, which was reported by a concerned citizen near the Tipper Garage, occurred at approximately 12:30pm on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Hosea Stephen, a 34-year-old male from EFAB Metropolis Estate, Karasana, Abuja; Muhammad Lawal, a 32-year-old male from Jere, Kaduna State; and Bashir Shaibu, a 25-year-old male, also from Jere, Kaduna State.

In response to the tragedy, SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja stated, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Simultaneously, four other individuals involved in the accident are being treated at Kubwa General Hospital.

They include Maria Ibeku, a 21-year-old female; Ebuka Eleodimuo, a 38-year-old male; Joy Adebayo, a 36-year-old female; and Bashir Haruna, a 25-year-old male. Notably, the injured parties hail from Mbouko Village, Dutse, and Karasana Village in Abuja.

In addition to the human toll, four vehicles involved in the accident have been moved to the police station for further investigation. These include a Black Toyota Camry, a Toyota Pilot, a truck, and a tricycle.

Interestingly, a Toyota Jeep, believed to belong to a Department of State Security officer, was removed from the scene by DSS Personnel. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as David C.Y Audu, a resident of Ushafa.

In light of these events, the FCT Police Command is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We urge the public to remain calm and patient as we work to ascertain the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident,” assured SP Josephine Adeh.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of Police extended his deepest sympathies to the families, relatives, and loved ones of the deceased.

According to SP Adeh, further updates related to this case will be communicated as the investigation progresses.