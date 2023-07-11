Most Nigerian universities can’t survive without TETFund’s intervention, says Kano gov

By Joseph Erunke

GOVERNOR Abba Yusuf of Kano State had said most Nigerian universities can’t survive without intervention from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

Yusuf,who noted particularly that most facilities in the nation’s public universities were products of the federal government’s tertiary institutions intervention agency,appealed to the Fund to keep the pace for survival of the the institutions.

He particularly appealed for more intervention projects in Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil,in his state.

“If you look at most universities in the country, Without the support of of TETFund they won’t be where they are today in terms of educational facilities.

“Number two, I am more concerned about the training and retraining of the staff of the universities. TETFund has been assisting in areas of training and retraining,”he said.

The governor,who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, stressed the need for a robust collaboration between Kano government and the Fund to ensure improved education delivery.

“The purpose of my coming (to TETFund) is to ensure continued collaboration between Kano government and TETFund in terms of projects and other educational assistance to these two universities (Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil), of course, my predecessor established the third university in the state but as far we are concerned, these two universities are closed to our heart,” Governor Yusuf said.

While commending TETFund for its various infrastructure projects in tertiary institutions across the country, the governor specifically called for TETFund’s support in the two universities in the areas of provision of more facilities, training and retraining of staff as well as flood control in Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

His words : “Firstly, we are here to thank the management for those intervention programmes and projects being executed in the two universities.

” Specifically I am more interested in infrastructure development, why because if you do not have classrooms, you don’t have hostels, you don’t have libraries or facilities then the entire system will collapse, so the most important thing as far as university or any other tertiary education institution is concerned is to ensure the provision of infrastructures.

On his part, the TETFund’s Executive Secretary, who congratulated Governor Yusuf on his victory in the March 2023 gubernatorial election, said the Fund was ready to partner with Kano government to improve on the fortunes of tertiary education institutions in the state.

Echono described Kano as not only centre of commerce but also that of learning with over a dozen universities in the state.

Clarifying the governor’s request for the two universities instead of the whole three owned by the state government, Echono said TETFund’s Board of Trustees, has put a limit on number of institutions the Fund can intervene in a state.

He said : “TETFund intervenes in three institutions within a state; that is the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

The Board of Trustees, in order to ensure we concentrate resources and achieve meaningful impact, placed limitations on number of institutions.

“So, we do not encourage states to just establish multiple institutions with only intention of targeting TETFund intervention. It actually enlist two of similar type of institutions at a time , and even when we enlist two institutions at a time, what I mean is either two universities or two polytechnics or two of colleges of education.

“In order, to meet the provision of our law that talks about equality of states, to ensure we do not favour one particular state over the order. States that have more than one institution – that have two, actually,alternate them, meaning if this school get this year, the following year, the other one gets. Even the state that has one institution still gets the same amount because the institution will be getting every year while the others will be alternating it.

“A three-way alternation is not acceptable to the Board of Trustees and that is why we have made that clear to the state governments and he is collaborating it, because if you want to pick the third one, you need to drop one of the firsts to be able to admit it.”