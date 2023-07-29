Moses Bliss signs 21-year-old artiste from Osun state

Spotlite Nation, an international record label owned by celebrated Gospel Artiste, Minister Moses Bliss, has signed a 21-year-old artiste, Fafowora Oluwagbeminija Joshua (Neeja).

Talented Neeja, who hails from Osun State in South-West Nigeria, adds to the growing list of gifted fast-rising artistes in Spotlite Production Limited — a renowned recording and management organisation.

In a statement on Friday by Law Corridor, an Abuja-based law firm and legal representatives of the record label, Neeja will bring freshness and dynamism into the Nigerian gospel music and his extraordinary talent will profoundly impact lives and the world of in general.

“Neeja’s journey to this point has been one of dedication and hard work, undergoing extensive preparation with Spotlite Nation before finalizing the engagement,” said Susan Shimave, an associate with Law Corridor.

“He is a diligent and motivated individual, committed to serving God and bringing joy to humanity through his music.”

“As the legal representatives of the record label, we collaborated closely with both parties during the contract process to advance their shared vision.

“On behalf of our firm, we extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Neeja and wish him continued success in his career. May your time with Spotlite Nation be filled with extraordinary achievements and a profound impact on the world of gospel music.”

Spotlite’s mission is to empower Gospel Artists and promote Gospel music worldwide, led by Minister Moses Bliss, the ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus’ crooner.