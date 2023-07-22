More winners emerge in Pure Bliss Millionaire promo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Pure Bliss, arguably, one of Nigeria’s leading biscuits brands, produced by OK Foods, has rewarded four lucky consumers with 1 million Naira each in the second edition of its national consumer millionaire promo.

Themed “Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo”, the intent is to award 60 millionaires in 60 days, with an additional 30 million naira worth of airtime. 4 winners were each presented with 1 million naira cheques at a simultaneous event held in Lagos and Kano on Friday 14th July, 2023.

The four lucky consumers rewarded are Tunbosun Folarin, a Project Manager from Ogun State; Ayanboye Temitope, a businesswoman and resident of Ikorodu, Lagos State; Pauline Godfrey, a Fashion Designer who lives in Nasarawa and Abubakar Muhammed, a Trader and resident of Kano State. The consumers are the first four verified winners in the second edition of the promo currently ongoing in Nigeria.

Ayanboye Temitope, the winner from Ikorodu, Lagos narrated how she could not contain her disbelief and shock when she initially received the instant SMS notification of winning One Million Naira. “When I saw the new Promo design on the Pure Bliss biscuit pack, I decided to try because my neighbour told me how people were winning airtime. That day,I bought two packs – one had TRY AGAIN and the second one had code. I followed the instructions on the pack and received an SMS that I won One Million Naira but I did not believe it. I was even angry with my neighbour because I did not receive the instant airtime. Only for me to receive a call from Pure Bliss later that day. I still did not believe it but I still decided to do the verification process. Even as I am here, I am still in shock, I am so happy and I now believe. Pure Bliss, thank you…”, Temitope echoed.

Pauline Godfrey, a Million Naira Winner from Nasarawa State also expressed her joy for the prompt reward as it would help cushion some economic hardship. “It is indeed a joyous day in my household. One Million Naira in this economy? I was doubting at first because I did not expect to ever win a promo! In Nasarawa! I will continue to tell everyone I know. Pure Bliss, please keep it up”, an elated Pauline said.

Tunbosun Folarin, another Million Naira winner and resident of Ogun State said he had his kids to thank for participating in the promo. “I buy Pure Bliss for myself and the kids so on that fateful day, I ate the last Pure Bliss wafers meant for the kids before dinner. I opened a pack, saw a code and decided to give it a try. I’m so happy and will put some of the money into my wife’s business. And my kids? They will definitely feel that Pure Bliss has touched me.” Mr. Folarin said.

The promo is available on Pure Bliss Pure Bliss Milk Cookies 27g & 50g, Pure Bliss Choco Cookies 50g, Pure Bliss Milk Cream Wafers 16g& 30g and Pure Bliss Chocolate Cream Wafers 30g.The promotion ends on August 14th, 2023, or while stock.

Addressing all present at the event, Brand Manager, Pure Bliss, Oluwabukola Yusuph, revealed that besides the 60 lucky N60 Million cash winners, over 300,000 consumers are to be rewarded with airtime worth N30 Million. She also said the original plan was to award 6 winners on a weekly basis. However, the challenge of verification and vetting of winners have reduced that frequency. She said some of the winners inadvertently delay the vetting process. Thus, the need to make the presentations on a fortnightly basis, to cushion that effect.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage more people to key into this promo. As you can see, it is real. There are no delays. You will be instantly rewarded. The codes are already out there , she said.

Also present at the event were Kemi Adebiyi, Senior Legal Officer representing the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Sussie Onwuka, Head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as well as representatives from National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC). They all commended the OK Foods for its credibility & due diligence in the entire process. Their representatives all attested to the fact that measures have been put in place to ensure fairness and transparency.

The representatives from the regulatory bodies were unanimous in their view of the promo. They said it is their official responsibility to ensure the promo is genuine and consumers are not shortchanged in any manner. That, they say, has been steadfastly maintained by the organisers.