‘Money, shoes, wigs, all gone’, BBNaija’s Tacha robbed in Paris

By Efosa Taiwo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has cried out after being robbed of her belongings in Paris, capital of France.

The reality star took to her Twitter account on Monday to make this known.

She said to have arrived in Paris with three luggage, but “two of them were stolen”.

Tacha lamented that she “lost some valuable items such as her laptop, wigs, shoes, clothes, and money”.

“Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto😭 my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all gone💔,” she wrote.

Recall Tacha recently revealed that she didn’t join the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of the Big Brother Naija season 8 because the organisers of the show failed to meet her financial demands.