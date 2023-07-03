Money laundering trial: Bank staff testifies against Mompha

A compliance officer at Access Bank Plc., Mr Elijah Adegboye, on Monday, testified in the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with laundering six billion Naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mompha was not present during Monday’s proceedings.

Adegboye was led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr Suleiman Suleiman.

The witness told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the bank received a letter from EFCC regarding an investigation into the alleged money laundering.

He told the court that in compliance with the request of the EFCC, the bank furnished the anti-graft agency with the requested documents.

Adegboye identified the response of the bank to EFCC, which was a bundle of documents that included a statement of account of one Naptown Records.

“I confirm that the various entries as stated in this statement of account are as contained in the bank’s database.

“The process of the production of this document is the normal process of business, and the computer and printer used were in the functional state as at the time the documents were generated,” he said.

The EFCC counsel applied to tender the bundle of documents in evidence.

Justice Mojisola Dada admitted the document in evidence following no objection from defence counsel, Mr Kolawole Salami.

During cross-examination by Salami, the witness confirmed to the court that he was a compliance officer with the Bank and had more than a decade of experience with the bank.

He added that the bank engaged in a lawful business and that it was a lawful corporate organisation.

NAN reports that the prosecution had informed the court on May 15 that it had secured the arrest of Mompha in collaboration with its international partners.

The court had, on Sept. 21, 2022, ordered the commencement of trial of the defendant in absentia after he failed to appear before the court.

EFCC had, on Jan. 22, arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts of money laundering.

The court had on June 22 issued a bench warrant for Mompha’s arrest following his absence in court.

Dada also revoked the bail she granted the defendant.

The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on June 16.

On June 10, EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

Others are retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretences, and failure to disclose assets.

Dada adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for the continuation of trial.