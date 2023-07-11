Monarch cautions against illegal claim to ownership of land housing LASU

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

Awori indigenes of Ojo Kingdom have cautioned indigenes of Iba to stop laying claim to the ownership of the land on which the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo campus is sited.

They asserted that the large expanse of land belongs to their forefathers and has not been ceded to any other kingdom or individuals.

The assertion was in response to a remark by the traditional ruler of a neighbouring kingdom, Oba Sulaiman Raji Asade, the Oniba Ekun of Iba kingdom, claiming that the land belongs to the Awori indigenes of Iba kingdom.

Oba Adeshina stirred the hornet nest when he declared in an extempore speech on June 22, 2023 at the 40th anniversary and 26th convocation ceremony of the institution that the land belongs to Iba kingdom.

He made the speech while appreciating the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the management of the university for the honorary doctorate degree conferred on him.

In a swift reaction at a press conference at the palace of the Olojo of Ojo Kingdom, Oba Rufai (Ade-Ife 1), said Ojo Kingdom claimed that the indigenes have been bothered since the remarks by the Oniba and have become upset, seeking to know if the land has been ceded.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the indigenes, the Otunba of Ojo Kingdom, Sulaiman Obasa, said the palace of the Olojo Kingdom has been inundated with several calls locally and internationally seeking clarification. He declared, unequivocally, that the land is owned by the Awori indigenes of Ojo kingdom and has not been ceded to any other kingdom or individuals.

While justifying his claim, Obasa quoted the Law of Lagos State Vol.5, part 1, setting up the institution, saying the law recognises it as Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo. He added that the law specifically stated that the university will operate a multi-campus at Ojo, Epe, Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu and Lagos Island as may be determined.