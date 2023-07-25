By Henry Ojelu

Heavily armed Department of State Services, DSS officials are currently engaged in a free for all fight with Nigeria Correctional Services, NCS official over custody of the suspended former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

Moment DSS operatives beat up prisons official in scuffle for Emefiele's custody pic.twitter.com/W2WEg7ZNE8 July 25, 2023

An unidentified highly ranking NCS has been seriously beaten up and arrested by DSS officials who have mobilised more men to counter the attempt by prison authorities to take custody of Emefiele.

Moments before the fight broke out, the Prison authorities had mobilised more men to take custody of Emefiele as ordered by the court.

Lawyers and journalists covering the matter scampered to safety to avoid being beaten by the DSS officials who have now positioned their men in strategic positions in the court premises to present Emefiele from being taken out of the court.