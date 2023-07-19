Mohammed Kudus: Fabrizio reacts to speculations about transfer to Arsenal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has affirmed that there has been “no bid or concrete negotiation” from Arsenal for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Arsenal are reportedly in a bid to sign another midfielder, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber, arriving so far.

Manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu will look to seal more deals before the end of the transfer window.

The Daily Mail on Tuesday claimed that Arsenal are now considering a move for the 22-year-old Ajax midfielder who has attracted interest from European clubs, Manchester United and Brighton this summer.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal have had a busy summer and there’s now reported interest in Mohammed Kudus at Ajax. However, my understanding for now is that the priority for Arsenal at the moment is to offload and sell players.

“I think that’s pretty normal after the big spending on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. As previously reported, Thomas Partey is someone who has interest and who could leave if an important offer comes in, while Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from Inter Milan.

Mohammed Kudus, the talented attacking midfielder who was born in Accra, Ghana, played for Danish club Nordsjælland between 2018 and 2020.

Mohammed Kudus joined the Danish club from Ghanaian academy Right to Dream Academy before making the move to Ajax three years ago.

Mohammed Kudus’ ability to play as a central or attacking midfielder, or as a winger could be a good fit for Arsenal as manager Arteta seeks to offer more quality and versatility in his squad.

Fabrizio continued: “After that we will see about more additions, but at the moment I’m told there’s no bid or concrete negotiation for Mohammed Kudus. Brighton have always been interested in Kudus this summer and he remains on their list.

“Speaking of Declan Rice, it was confirmed yesterday by Thomas Tuchel that Bayern Munich had an interest in the player before he joined Arsenal. Bayern wanted Rice but it was never a concrete negotiation because Declan only wanted to stay in England and Arsenal started the ‘Rice deal project’ as early as January… they were way ahead.

“In terms of the Ryan Gravenberch situation – he remains an important player for Bayern and they want him to stay, he’s not linked to the Rice deal for Bayern in any way as he’s a completely different kind of midfield player.”