Model Bolarinde Roseline to represent Nigeria at Tokyo Finals

Queen Bolarinde Roseline, the 15th Beauty of Africa International Pageant Nigeria 2022 titleholder, is set to represent Nigeria at the 61st Miss International World Finals billed to hold in Tokyo, Japan on October 26, 2023.

The BAIP organisation made the announcement in a press statement shared recently on their social media pages.

Known for her strong advocacy for quality education, Queen Bolarinde Roseline has consistently volunteered and partnered with various organizations in Africa. Her dedication to expanding academic and career horizons for students in underrepresented areas through technological advancement, scientific growth, and skill acquisition has garnered attention and respect.

In a recent collaboration, Queen Bolarinde Roseline worked on the girl-child power project that took place in Ghana. The project, themed “Value All Women Movement,” aimed to empower and uplift young girls in Ghana, creating opportunities for their personal and educational growth.

Queen Bolarinde Roseline in a recent press engagement revealed that her passion for serving humanity stems from the love and values instilled in her by her parents during her upbringing. This dedication has led her to visit and provide support for elderly individuals in elderly care homes, recognizing the importance of caring for and respecting our elders.

Apart from her successful career as a professional model, Queen Bolarinde Roseline holds a diploma in computer science and is currently pursuing her education in data analytics. Her commitment to education and continuous learning is reflected in her academic pursuits.

In a reaction to the appointment, she said “I am delighted to once again represent my beloved country at an international pageant. It’s a great privilege and I look forward with excitement to making Nigeria proud at the Miss International finale.”

“Also like to thank the BAIP family, pageant enthusiasts and Nigerians home and abroad in anticipation of their support and encouragement during the pageant competition”

As Queen Bolarinde Roseline represents Nigeria at the Miss International World Finals, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of her country. Through her advocacy work and dedication to making a difference, she aims to be a role model for young Nigerians and inspire change on a global stage.