Mmesoma’s age might have been altered – Asari Dokubo

Dokubo-Asari

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo said the age of the embattled candidate of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), Mmesoma Ejikeme might have been altered.

Dokubo claimed the alteration of Mmesoma’s age would have taken place before she took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as he claimed his children finished secondary school at 15 and 16 years old.

He disclosed this in a Facebook live adding that the 19-year-old result saga was an obvious lie.

Dokubo, “I have actually checked the little girl’s details, and I observed that there is the possibility that her age was altered before she sat for the exam.

“If not, why will she be writing JAMB at 19 when my own children finished school between the ages of 15 and 16. I saw 2004 in her details that I saw.

“One sure fact is that we know all these things, but we may choose not to talk. Now, I have to talk because I am irritated by what some people are saying. Something that is an obvious lie is what some people are comfortable with.”

Recall that Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, and JAMB had been involved in a face-off over the former’s UTME result.

Initially, Mmesoma claimed to have scored 362 in her UTME, but JAMB accused her of forging the result.

The examination body insisted that she scored 249 and not 362, and Mmesoma admitted the latter after an exchange of words.