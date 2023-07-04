Mmesoma: UK investigator demands probe of JAMB

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Chief Investigator of a United Kingdom UK-based firm, Global Private Investigators Limited, Victor Uwajeh, has called for a thorough inquiry into the controversy trailing the highest scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME.

Uwajeh, a renowned International Investigator, in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to carry out an independent probe without involving the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB.

On Sunday, JAMB accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of “manipulating” her result in this year’s examination and consequently barred the Anambra native from sitting for the exam for the next three years.

It claimed that she simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle,” who sat for the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.

Reacting to the development, Uwajeh said there is more to the drama than meets the eye, adding that the way and manner JAMB has gone about the controversy leaves a lot to be desired.

Rather than carry out a comprehensive probe, Uwajeh lamented that the examination body has resorted to media trial, thereby putting the young girl under serious trauma.

He said even if Mmesoma forged her results, the law affords her some protection as a child in the circumstance.

Uwajeh said: “It is rather unfortunate that JAMB being the Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions, has been reduced to an object of ridicule. How do you accuse a teenager of fraud without proof?

“In saner climes, things of this nature are well investigated before it gets to the public domain. But JAMB has instead resorted to media trial.

.

“Let’s even assume that she is guilty of the act, which is unlikely; the law affords her some protection as a child in the circumstance. JAMB has not only exposed the poor girl and her family to severe embarrassment, but they have set a bad precedence for young people.

“JAMB has also defamed the poor girl, exposed her to public opprobrium, and most especially failed to discharge its duty to the girl child under the Child Rights Act. This is intimidation and oppression in every sense. Unacceptable!

“On this note, there is an urgent need to investigate this alleged forgery case for the sake of posterity. We cannot just ignore the alleged scandals in the exam body over the years. Now is the time to take a holistic look into their affairs.

“I, on behalf of other well-meaning Nigerians, demand a discreet probe of the 2023 UTME exams. The Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and other security agencies should do more to unravel where the glitch could have come from. The young Mmesoma may not have the capacity to forge the result. Either someone else manipulated the result for her, or there is a compromise from JAMB.”

Uwajeh, therefore, pledged to deploy his expertise, resources, and modern technologies through the Global Private Investigators Limited to get to the bottom of the incident if called upon.