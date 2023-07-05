Mmesoma: Our school has never recorded exam malpractice, Anglican Church reacts

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Nnewi Anglican Diocese, owners of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, which the embattled Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme involved in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, saga attends, said Wednesday that the school had never been involved in examination malpractice in its history.

Addressing reporters on the alleged fake JAMB result being paraded by Mmesoma, the synod secretary of the Diocese, Venerable Geoffrey Motuanya said the church has thrown its weight behind Anambra State government’s decision to unravel what actually transpired.

According to the synod secretary, the church is giving both spiritual and physical backing to Mmesoma’s family and would resist any form of cajole or force to succumb to pressure, just because they are from humble background.

“We will abide by any decision after the investigation. We, however, regret that the situation is bringing about negative effect on the girl”, the church said.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has set up an eight member committee of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma matter, with Professor Nkemdili Nonyelu as chairman.

Other members of the committee are Prof. Mercy Okonkwo, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor,

Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara, Rev. Cannon Uchenna Umeifekwem and Mr. Fred Agbata, managing director of Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu said the findings of the committee would be made public, adding that for obvious reasons, the state government has been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

Nwosu said: “it is important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognize her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.

“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.

“It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.”