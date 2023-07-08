Mmesoma: Innoson withdraws scholarship, as father apologizes to JAMB, Nigerians

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Following Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma’s admission that she faked her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, score despite earlier denial, the chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has announced the withdrawal of the scholarship he offered her.

This came as Mmesoma’s father, Romanus Ejikeme tendered an unreserved apology to JAMB and Nigerians on the unfortunate action of his daughter.

Chukwuma had said that he had already deposited N3 million into a dedicated account for Mmesoma’s university education following a report that she scored highest in the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

A statement by Innoson Group Head of Corporate Communications & Affairs, Cornel Osigwe said: “In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

“It was reported initially that Miss Joy scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company.

“However, subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led us to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Miss Joy.

“Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

“The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results. This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship program.

“In line with these principles and response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Joy, including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters.

“However, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of our scholarship program and the values it represents.

“Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing remains steadfast in its mission to support deserving students, invest in the future of our education sector, and uphold the highest ethical standards. “We have always been deeply committed to advancing educational excellence and upholding academic integrity through our scholarship program.

“We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system.

“We extend our appreciation to the public, JAMB, the Anambra State Governor’s committee, and all those who have shown understanding and support during this challenging situation. We remain committed to fostering educational excellence in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the father of the girl, Mr Romanus Ejikeme, in his apology, admitted that Mmesoma lied about her UTME scores.

He regretted all his comments and actions on the matter, saying that his daughter did not open up to him.

“My daughter didn’t open up to me on time. When I realized what she did, I regretted all my earlier actions on this matter. I apologize to Nigerians and JAMB. I still beg JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her”, Ejikeme said.