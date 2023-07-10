Mmesoma: Group hails JAMB, urges Nigerians to guard credibility of national institutions

An NGO, Patriotism Awareness Forum (PAF), has commended Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the credible way it handled issues surrounding the manipulation of results by a candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Convener of PAF, Nelson Ekujumi, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, described the efforts by JAMB, under the leadership of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, as commendable.

Ekujumi said that JAMB should not relent in its efforts, but stand firm in the face of deliberate efforts by some unscrupulous Nigerians to impugn the image of the country and its institutions.

He urged Nigerians to guard the credibility of national institutions from further attempts at compromising and impugning their integrity with a view to denigrating them.

“The Mmesoma scandal has afforded the Prof Oloyede-led JAMB management the opportunity to prove that it is a credible institution that has come to typify the desire of Nigerians for probity and accountability.

“This is even in the face of pessimism and mischief that has riddled the perception of public institutions in Nigeria.

“We have taken note of the immeasurable improvements JAMB and other national institutions have made in recent years.

“We have also observed the unprecedented level of probity and accountability that Oloyede has brought to JAMB since he assumed office and the high level of credibility JAMB has brought to bear on its responsibilities.

“We congratulate JAMB and urge its leadership and those of other institutions to develop more synergies with Nigerians and civil society groups to drive home their reforms and credibility.

“This is to forestall future efforts at maligning them and giving more insights into their operations,” he said.

Ekujumi further stated that the group was aware that some Nigerians, for selfish and unpatriotic reasons, would do anything to pull down the board and other national institutions, even when thed have not been found wanting.

He expressed happiness that JAMB had been able to stand its ground and did not allow itself to be blackmailed by people with ulterior motive and unpatriotic interests, targeting the soul of the country and its institutions for pillory.

“As a group, PAF is gladdened that we stood firmly with JAMB and that, at long last, it has been vindicated and it has come out with its head raised notches higher from the several investigations made by several bodies on the matter.

“We want to use this opportunity to counsel Nigerians to stand firm and defend the nation’s institutions from the deliberate malice and scurrilous attacks by unpatriotic groups and interests.

“This is because the denigration of Nigeria’s public institutions will negatively impact on all of us and decimate our country,” he said. (NAN)