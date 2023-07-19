Mmesoma appears before Reps panel, apologises to Nigerians over forged UTME result

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has, again, openly apologised to the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and Nigerians.

Ejikeme, in her apology, requested that the board temper justice with mercy and reverse the three years ban imposed on her by JAMB.

She read the letter of apology before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the alleged manipulation of UTME results by Miss Ejikeme Mmesom, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that two weeks ago the House moved in support of a motion to investigate the said alleged manipulation of UTME results by Mmesoma.

Present at the Investigative hearing is the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and it management.

Details later…..