Minority Leader: PDP NWC fumes over Akpabio’s snub, meets Wednesday

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party is peeved over the decision of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to ignore its reservations about reading an unapproved list of Senators for minority positions.

It was not immediately clear what line of action the party is planning to take, it was gathered in Abuja on Tuesday, that baring any last minute change, the NWC will meet on Wednesday to determine the next step.

However, a top ranking party leader who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity so as not to preempt the party’s final position said, “There is enough blame to go round for what happened.

“I’m sorry to say, our experienced Senators didn’t bring their experience to bear by not taking preemptive action.

“We had intelligence that a list which didn’t have the party’s impute was to be read and shared this information with our members at yesterday’s meeting but here we are.

“From our own end, we could have done better by resolving what ever issues there where before today’s resumption but we were more concerned about carrying everyone along.

“What is done is done, we are left with picking up the pieces, rebuilding our party and moving forward.

“A weak and divided opposition is what the ruling All Progressives Congress requires to build a one party state on its way to becoming a dictatorship.”

Recall that the PDP NWC had after its meeting with elected Senators on Monday raised the alarm over what it described as subterranean moves by the APC to meddle into the affairs of opposition political parties.

Part of the resolution reached after the meeting as announced by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, read in part, “The meeting condemned in its entirety the alleged subterranean moves by the APC to meddle with the affairs of the Minority with regards to the emergence of the Minority Leadership which is an exclusive reserve of the Minority Caucus as expressly stipulated by Constitutional provisions and Standing Rules of the Senate.

“The PDP and the Senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the Minority Leadership in the Senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations. Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.”

It further read, “Consequently, the meeting resolved that the PDP NWC communicates to the Senate President, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the on-going consultation in the Minority Caucus to the effect that the nominations into the Minority leadership positions in the Senate has not been concluded and that upon conclusion, the nominated list will be formally conveyed to him appropriately for necessary action.”