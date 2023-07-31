Ministerial screening: Why Senate didn’t grill Wike — Akpabio

Senate President, Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained why the Senate did not grill former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike during his appearance before the Senate for the ministerial screening.

Wike was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

Akpabio said Wike was not thoroughly grilled because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister.

He said Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions,” Akpabio said.

Recall that Wike had served as Minister of State for Education under Jonathan.