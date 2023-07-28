MINISTERIAL NOMINATION: North Central Group Demands Better Representation for Region .

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Coalition of North Central Progressives (CNCP) has kicked against what it described as the marginalization of the North Central Region of Nigeria in the current ministerial nomination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent to the National Assembly.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Ishak Aliyu, the group made available to Vanguard in ilorin,it bemoaned how political regions with lesser contribution margin to the electoral success of President Tinubu got two Ministers, while states like Kwara that deliver 100% national seats to Tinubu got a ministerial nominee.

The group said “even the party chairmanship position that belongs to the region and should remain ceded to the zone on a right of first refusal is about to be tactically withdrawn. We can’t be treated like second fiddle and keep quiet.

“Although it is with optimism for a greater Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we received news of ministerial nomination, however, we are dismayed that states with lesser contributions to the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are given more prominence than our region, the North Central, which delivered hugely for the APC.

“A particular reference point is Kwara, the only state where the APC won all National Assembly seat and 23 of 24 State Assembly seats. It was baffling to note that the state did not only get a ministerial slot, but the slot was also ceded to one with no record of input to the electoral fortune of the APC in the state or record of political activeness whatsoever.

“It is on this note that we call on Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider two ministerial slots for states in the North Central region, especially Kwara and ensure such nominee is a personality with enviable and admirable progressive political track record, to pacify those who have believed in him and his political ideology for so long years”, the state added.