Ministerial List: Tinubu rewarding vultures, appeasing snakes – Shehu Sani

By Biodun Busari

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the first batch of a ministerial list submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate on Thursday, saying some nominees were “vultures” and “serpents”.

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila arrived at the floor of the upper legislative arm and submitted the list, which was read by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Among the ministerial nominees were Nyesom Wike, Nasir el-Rufai, Badaru Abubakar and Dave Umahi, the former governors of Rivers, Kaduna, Jigawa and Ebonyi respectively.

Others in the 28 names included ex-Lagos Commissioner of Finance, Wale Edun; Tinubu’s special adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, among others.

The women on the list were Betta Edu, Hannatu Musawa, Doris Anichie Uzoka, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

Reacting to the list hours later, Sani, on his Twitter page, said the president welcomed serpents who had ugly records of betrayal.

He said Tinubu used the list to recompense some vultures who played Judas, as well as to pacify snakes, without making reference to any name.

The ex-Senator wrote, “The Ministerial list; The President embraced some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King.”

Judas Iscariot, in the Bible, was a disciple of Jesus Christ who betrayed Him, by selling Him to Jewish chief priests for thirty pieces of silver.