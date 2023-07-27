Ministerial list: Carryout thorough screening before clearing nominees, Senate told

—Says there shouldn’t ‘take a bow’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The founding Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has charged the 10th National Assembly to be different and carry out extensive screening process before confirming the various ministerial nominees.

Onaiwu advised the National Assembly to jettison the age long tradition of “take a bow and go” because it is no longer fashionable.

According to him, “The National Assembly must exercise its constitutional duty of oversight, confirmation, or rejection of nominees, bearing in mind that the principle of separation of power is the very foundation in which our democracy rest upon.

“Nigerians will be watching closely and will expect a thorough engagement process, which will not only showcase the credibility of the national assembly and the whole process but also depict the preparedness of the nominees in taking up this crucial national assignment. “

He further said, “It is my belief that the 10th assembly ably led the senate president, Godswill Akpabio will be thorough, open, and engaging.”

Meanwhile the erstwhile DG of the NGF, has congratulated the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Onaiwu urged those whose names were forwarded to the 10th Assembly to see this opportunity as a duty to national service and rescue, especially in this critical juncture of mounting economic pressure on Nigerians

In a statement personally signed by him on thursday and made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Mark Oyakhire, he said “every window of opportunity to better the lives of Nigerians must be treated with seriousness and not laxity… ministers are critical components of the executive arm of government, and as such, the success or the failure of this administration will rest majorly on the performance of the ministers and their ministries. “