Ministerial list: Appoint people with APC, Nigeria’s growth at heart, Nkire urges Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Pioneer member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire has advised President Bola Tinubu to consider party growth, among others, in making up his ministerial list.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, the APc chieftain said it was not late to revisit the list to sift of those who would not contribute to the development of the part and the nation.

Nkire said: “It might not be in the interest of the party, to include in the ministerial list, those who cannot contribute to the growth of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Nigeria in general, at the Ward, Local Government, State and Federal levels.”

“Take a final look at the list just in case he missed out on the need to grow, unite and strengthen the APC above what he met on ground, on assumption of office.”

Nkire insisted that he had implicit confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to fish out knowledgeable professionals within the party to help market and grow the progressive ideals of the ruling party, throughout the country.

He also appealed to those who will eventually make the ministerial list to, “see yourselves as ambassadors of the All Progressives Congress and to pursue to the letter, the provisions of the manifesto of our party which brought us to power, in the first place”.