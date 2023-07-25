Ministerial list: Anxiety as serving, ex-govs, others pile pressure on Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

There is palpable anxiety in the ranks of some former and serving governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its leaders over the delay by President Bola Tinubu in releasing the final list of ministerial nominees.

There is also serious pressure on President Tinubu regarding the list.

The President is under obligation, based on constitutional provision, to forward the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate within 60 days of his inauguration for screening and confirmation.

With only three days to the expiration of the 60-day window, some former governors and serving governors, some APC leaders and PDP leaders, who worked hard for the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25, 2023, elections are becoming agitated.

Their anxiety, Vanguard gathered, is fueled by the information that the President has been editing the list he previously prepared and it appears that they are mounting pressure on Tinubu.

APC govs submit 3 names

It was gathered that the President had given the APC governors the privilege to submit three names from their states including technocrats from which he would select one out of the three.

The party leaders, Vanguard were reliably informed and were told to identify competent persons that would help drive the agenda of the government.

A highly placed source informed Vanguard that the President made it clear that he has an interest in Rivers, Kano and Lagos states and would like to personally choose ministerial nominees from the three states, while the Vice President, Kashim Shettima is said to have been given the leeway to nominate ministers from the North-East.

Rivers APC leaders split over Wike

It was, however, gathered that in the case of Rivers State, the party leaders are divided as the majority of them have reportedly opposed the purported nomination of former governor, Nyesom Wike.

Those opposed Wike, it was gathered, have officially written to President Tinubu, while some loyal party members who worked hard for APC victory, have threatened to dump the party should the President abandon those that laboured to ensure that the party existed in the state despite what they described as the hostile environment created by the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

APC members urged to remain calm

Multiple sources told Vanguard that the President has persuaded party members to remain calm and has assured that those that will not make the ministerial list will be accommodated through other appointments.

A reliable source, who is privy to the anxiety the delay in releasing the list of the ministerial nominees has caused, hinted that the President will meet the constitutional provision and would likely make the list available to the Senate on Tuesday.

Tinubu to meet the constitutional provision

“I can assure you that the list is still with the President and is likely going to be submitted on Tuesday. Rest, assured that immediately the Senate receives it on Tuesday, it will screen the list and confirm it between Wednesday and Thursday,” the source said.

Makinde to make nominations

On the ministerial nominee from Oyo State, another source disclosed that the President has allowed Governor Seyi Makinde to produce the name following his contributions to the President’s electoral victory.

Governor Makinde was among the G-5 PDP governors that worked against the presidential candidate of their party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Technocrats, LP, PDP leaders to make a list

On some of the names that would likely make the list, the source said the President will bring in technocrats working with international and multinational organisations.

“Some of the names that would make the list will surprise you. Some of them are not known names in the country but they are technocrats that have made their marks internationally,” the source claimed.

He also said that some known persons in the Labour Party, LP, and the PDP, who worked indirectly for the President’s emergence will be part of the cabinet.

List to be out this week

Another highly placed source informed Vanguard that the President will unveil the list of ministerial nominees before the end of this week.

The source said: “All I know is that the President will present the list this week.”