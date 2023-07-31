Ministerial job: Anyone against Wike’s nomination don’t wish Nigeria well – Nwuke

…Explains why Wike will renege on vow never to accept ministerial call

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke says naysayers, who are angered by President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Chief Nyesom Wike for ministerial appointment do not mean well for Nigeria.

Chief Nwuke, former Reps member, said this Monday in Port Harcourt following reports that the PDP leaders meeting convened weekend by Atiku, 2023 presidential candidate of the party, was targeted at denigrating and dismissing the former governor of Rivers from the PDP.

Nwuke, also former Spokesman, Rivers PDP Campaign Organization, said, “The decision by President Tinubu to nominate men and women with proven track records, including former Governor Wike, to serve the nation is being hailed by progressive minded Nigerians as a masterstroke in ongoing efforts to reclaim their country.

“It does appear the only persons who do not like the bold move to rescue and unify Nigeria by President Tinubu are those who through their reactions at a time of grave national emergency do not wish the country well.

“They accuse Wike of describing the APC as a cancerous party. As things are the cancer suffered by the APC is yet to turn malignant. This means that the cancer afflicting the APC is not incurable.

“They have quoted Wike as saying he will not be a minister. The difference is that Nigeria has extended its hands of fellowship to all who love her. Nigeria is beckoning and any true patriot who believes in the historic mission of this country must answer the clarion call.

“What is the problem of the gang of confusionists in the PDP who for selfish reasons want a war with Wike, the Nigerian people and the Tinubu government? The interest of Nigeria is greater than that of an individual or a group of individuals?

“No amount of blackmail, intimidation, acts of reactionary provocations and threats will therefore deter the former Governor of Rivers State, Wike from responding to a call to service at a time of national emergency.

“As members of PDP in Rivers, we are standing absolutely behind our leader. An attack on Wike is an attack on rest of us. We remind the PDP of the danger in taking precipitate steps that may indeed mark the beginning of the end of a party that we have all labored to build.”