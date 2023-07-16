Ministerial Appointments: Groups demand fair share for youths

By Adeola Badru

Groups under the aegis of Northern Nigeria Youth Organization and Omoluabi Coalition Group, have jointly demanded for succinct delivery of dividends of democracy, good governance, adequate security, 30 percent education and rule of law, while specifically requesting for a special ministerial slot.

These, they said, were in a bid to get fair share representation in the governance structure of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

The leaderships of the groups at a sperate press briefings, yesterday, are unequivocally concerned to draw the attention of President Tinubu on the need to appreciate all those that worked tirelessly for his emergence as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, precipitating their particular request for the appointment of a qualified youth like Aare Barrister Oladotun Hassan the Global President, Yoruba Council Worldwide who in all thick and thin of the elections and continuously till date stood firm to fight against all manners of attacks attempted at bringing down the president.

In a statement signed by Ahmed Salihu Serikin Samari and Abu Adamu Wamba, Coordinator and Secretary mentioned that: “We use this medium to congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the elected President of Nigeria at the 25th February polls, hence this is to show how grateful we are for your winning and emerging the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“We came out and spoke with one voice, and we are all happy to say today that our prayers have been answered.”

“Your Excellency, our belief in you is your ability to do the talk and deliver, just as you did in Lagos State.”

“Your Excellency, we are confident in your abilities and we also want to be part of your project.”

“And we are sure now that with your level of competency, all pending menaces of corruption, political instability, insecurity, unemployment and nosedived economy that have befallen our nation, while demanding immediate solutions in education, youth development, agricultural revolution, and innovations amongst many others should be addressed and resolved within the shortest period.”

“Your Excellency, we the undersigned Youth leaders of the North and the Northern Communities across the Federation under the auspicious umbrella of the Northern Nigeria Youth Organization have therefore resolved to contribute our quota to the development of our great nation.”

“However, with the utmost respect, Our organization in collaboration with many other groups, played pivotal roles as expected during the electioneering season by working with an amiable President General of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide; Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan Esq under the initiative of “Omoluabi Coalition 4 Tinubu” which was established with the support of eminent personalities and Royal Fathers across the length and breadth of Nigeria; we defended, campaigned, and as well canvass for votes for the APC at the Presidential, National Assembly, and Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.”

“Your Excellency, in line with your vision of a new Nigeria and we have worked resolved to nominate Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan for a political appointment that will suit his professional skills under your led-administration.”

“Your Excellency, we urge that as your administration continues to make us proud, we urge Your Excellency to ensure to surround yourself with more experts and fellow visionaries that would at all points contribute intellectually to your success.”

“Hence, on behalf of the entire millions of NorthernYouths across the world, we shall appreciate the onward consideration of these demands while we guarantee Your Excellency of our utmost commitments and loyalty to your government.”

Similarly, Tunji Balogun, Director General of the Omoluabi Coalition Group said: “We appeal to all well meaning Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity to support our clarion call and speak up for inclusiveness of a Versatile, Competent, Proactive and Reliable nominee-Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan for appointment, he deserves it and that best represents our interest in President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Government.”

“He is a brilliant lawyer, Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Epe Branch in Lagos, Secretary General, Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, Nationalities, Human right crusader, and an Advocate for equitable justice, rule of law and good governance, he commands huge respect from Nigerian youths for his exemplary leadership qualities.”

“While pledging our unflinching loyalty and supports to the administration of President Tinubu, Yoruba Council Worldwide holds Mr. President in high esteem in anticipation of granting our request for inclusiveness.”