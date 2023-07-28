Ministerial appointments: Bring more opposition party members on board, IPAC advises Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to uphold his campaign promise of running an all-inclusive government following the release of the ministerial list of nominees.

The council calls for greater inclusivity, particularly by incorporating more opposition party members into the government, in order to strengthen the country’s stability.

The ministerial list, which was delivered to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, contains 28 names, including 4 former governors, 7 women, and 16 other notable Nigerians from various sectors.

However, it is important to note that the President’s campaign had been marked by promises of unity and inclusivity. Now, these ministerial nominations are being held against the reality of that vision.

In a statement on Friday, Engr. Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of IPAC, commended the President for adhering to the constitutional timeframe by submitting the ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation within 60 days of swearing in.

“It is noteworthy that the President brought on board people with good professional track records,” Sani said.

However, while appreciating the President’s management of state affairs, Sani expressed the need for a shift from the ‘winner takes all’ approach.

“Mr. President should do away with the winner takes all syndrome, and chart a way forward for the nation,” he said.

Sani further emphasized the need for inclusivity, suggesting that more opposition party members should be brought into government.

“Mr. President should be more magnanimous by bringing on board more opposition party members which will be in tandem with his campaign promises to all Nigerians,” he urged.

As the nation awaits the Senate’s confirmation of the nominees, the call for a more inclusive government resonates with the President’s ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra and his commitment to unite Nigerians.