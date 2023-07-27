Ministerial appointment: Taraba APC stakeholders laud Tinubu for nominating Sen. Danladi

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Top players of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba State, led by the party’s leader, Sen. David Jimkuta, have commended President Bola Tinubu, for nominating former Acting Governor of Taraba, Sen Sani Danladi as minister.

The stakeholders include former Acting Governor of Taraba, Alh Garba Umar UTC, former Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief David Sabo Kente, Sen. Yusuf A Yusuf, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim and Muazu Jaji Sambo.

Others include; Sen. Dalhatu Sangari, Gen A.T Ibrahim, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, Bobboi Kaigama, Sen. Anthony George Manzo and Hon. Jerry Manwe.

In a statement signed by Jimkuta on Thursday, the Taraba APC stakeholders expressed gratitude to Tinubu for rewarding the party loyalist with such nomination.

”We are expressing our gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising Sen.Sani Abubakar’s competence and loyalty to the party.

”This appointment is well-deserved and a testament to Sen. Abubakar’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba State.

”We also commend the President for his leadership and vision in selecting competent individuals to drive the agenda of the party at the national level.

”We are expressing confidence in Sen Abubakar’s ability to deliver on this new role as minister, to bring positive change to our dear Taraba State.

”Furthermore, we pledge our support and cooperation to Sen. Abubakar, and assure him of our readiness to work together for the development of Taraba State,” the Taraba APC stalwarts said.

The stakeholders therefore, called on all party members in the state to unite, close ranks and rally behind Abubakar, to enable him deliver effectively on his new mandate.

”In conclusion, we are expressing our optimism that Sen. Abubakar’s appointment would bring about the much-needed unity, peace development and progress to the Taraba State Chapter of the APC.

”We urge him to be diligent, dedicated, and proactive in fulfilling his responsibilities as minister.

”We also reiterate our commitment to the success of the APC in Taraba State and pledge to work tirelessly towards upholding the values of the party in Taraba State,” the statement read.