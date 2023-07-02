Ministerial Appointment: Idoma group drums support for Mike Achadu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Idoma National Elite Group has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the illustrious son of Benue state, Chief Dr. Micheal Achadu as minister.

The group led by Honourable Inalegwu Adaje also called on the SGF and Benue state governor to come together in one voice and make the recommendation to President Bola Tinubu.

Adaje , in a statement, explained that the choice of Chief Dr Michael Archadu will complement the development stride of the present administration based on his track record in the private sector.

“Chief Dr. Michael Achadu was born on 23rd November, 1976 and hailed from Okpokwu Local government of Benue state.”

“Chief Dr. Michael Achadu is the managing partner of Brand Revelation Global Services Limited, a brand development and strategic marketing company with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa , to mention a few.”

“Chief Achadu, a philanthropist, an icon of diligent services, professionalism per excellence, with global economic expertise, a consummate business mogul and an epitome of hope to the youthful generation, is a well-known serial entrepreneur with interest in brand development, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, farming and humanitarian services. “

“He had his primary, secondary and tertiary education in Benue and Nassarawa states. He graduated from the prestigious Federal Polytechnic Nassarawa in Mechanical Engineering and later proceeded to the National Open University where he obtained BSC in economics.”

“He has over 20 years Robust working experience in the corporate sector managing and developing big brands for multinationals across Africa.”

“He has over 3,500 youths workforce spread across all 774 local governments in Nigeria.

In recognition of his contribution to human capacity development, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious International University of Entrepreneurship, Delaware, USA.”

Dr. Achadu is an Ambassador for National coalition of youths on security and safety affairs (CONYSSA). He also sits as a National board member.He is also a United Nation SDG ambassador.”

“His venture into partisan politics was driven by the need to offer an alternative to the general narrative. He was instrumental to the delivery of Benue state and especially Okpokwu LGA to our great party, the APC in the last general elections,” the statement added.