Minister/Reps Committee: APC chieftain, Inegbeniki hails Momoh, Okojie, others

Inegbeniki

The Uzoya of Esanland and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State, High Chief Francis Inegbeniki, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Abubakar Momoh, Ministerial nominee for Edo State and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Momoh.

Inegbeniki, State Vice Chairman, APC Edo Central, in a statement on Friday, also commended the Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass for the appointment of Hon. Prince Odianonsen Okojie, Chairman Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream); Hon. Peter Akpatason, Chairman Committee on Communication; and Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Chairman Committee on Digital and Electronic Banking.

He said Momoh being an experienced and grassroots politician, his appointment as Minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria is well deserved as he will work with President Tinubu to attract the needed developments to Edo State

The former APC senatorial candidate expressed excitement that Okojie is Chairman, Committee on Petroleum (Midstream), adding that the lawmaker representing Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State, will surely deliver and make his constituents proud.

Inegbeniki, Esan APC political leader noted that the people of Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency, have absolute confidence in Okojie and he will continue to enjoy massive support from the people.

” The appointment of Rt. Hon. Henry Odianosen Okojie as Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream) is commendable. Okojie has been afforded the platform to contribute his quota and make impact in the country’s petroleum industry.”.