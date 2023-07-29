Minister: Ojo’s nomination deserved – Former Ondo LG Chair

Former Akoko Northwest Constituency 2 Member House Of Assembly and Former Chairman of Akoko Northwest LG, Hon Joseph Olusola Aladetimehin (AKA Ese-City) has congratulated Hon Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo on his emergence as ministerial nominee representing Ondo state in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

In a statement by the former MHA during a visit to Hon BTO at his residence in Abuja today Hon Aladetimehin said “on behalf of the Amiable people of Akoko Northwest LG and Ondo State in general, I congratulate my brother and friend, a unifier, a grassroot politician, most respected Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (BTO) on his emergence as nominee for ministerial appointment in President Tinubu’s cabinet for Ondo State.

“I have no doubt in my mind that given his Expertise in the previous activities both at the public and private engagements, that he would make a better Minister that would attract developmental projects and other dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo state generally.

He also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a resourceful personality like BTO to represent Ondo State in his Cabinet. “I have no doubt BTO will represent the State well at the Federal Executive Council meeting and Ondo State, more importantly, Ondo North will benefit from His wealth of experience.”