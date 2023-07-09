Minister GUC releases “Ikechi” music video

By Ayo Onikoyi

Minister GUC, a Nigerian anointed worship leader and recording artist signed under EeZee Conceptz Global, has delivered yet another captivating music video for the song, “Ikechi (Power of God).”

Speaking about “Ikechi”, Minister GUC said, “It was inspired by the power of God. It’s about God’s power and how it can do and undo, able to cause a change in the lives of people. It’s a powerful song that talks about the efficacy of God’s power.”

On the unique musical style, GUC said, “We tried something different in this song but we maintained our soulful approach. It’s a genre that is very rich, soulful, and captivating from start to finish.”

Minister GUC’s journey as an artist under EeZee Conceptz Global has been nothing short of amazing. With heartfelt gratitude, he acknowledges the lessons learned and the invaluable experiences gained throughout his career. The record label has played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent and providing the platform for his artistic growth.

Through this song, he conveys a powerful message that resonates with listeners, emphasizing the limitless capabilities of the Almighty. The accompanying music video for “IKECHI (Power of God)” tells a compelling story. It depicts the miraculous healing of a once-crippled man, serving as a profound testament to God’s transformative might. The video also highlights the concept of surrendering oneself completely to God, becoming a vessel for His divine power.

EeZee Conceptz Global, renowned for its vision of spreading the gospel through impactful music, continues to empower Minister GUC and other talented artists to touch lives across the globe. Their commitment to excellence and goal-driven approach has resulted in numerous achievements and accolades.

In addition to the release of “IKECHI (Power of God),” EeZee Conceptz Global have several exciting projects in the pipeline. Currently, they are working on GGTQ (Gospel Groove Talent Quest), a platform designed to showcase the gifts and talents of young believers for the glory of God. Fans can also anticipate upcoming singles, videos, EPs, and an upcoming tour in Kenya.